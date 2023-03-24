Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Boosted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 756,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,794,000 after buying an additional 43,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of BMO opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $120.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

