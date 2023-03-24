Bank of South Carolina Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751. The stock has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Insider Activity

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,031.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,652 shares of company stock worth $100,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

