Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

