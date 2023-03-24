Banta Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 39,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

