BarnBridge (BOND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.89 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and $3.70 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00014417 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,984,251 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge, founded in 2019 and launched in September 2020, is a protocol for tokenizing risks, functioning as in decentralized finance (DeFi) sort of as a lego block for creating tradeable tokens that expose a consumer to market volatility. As of March 2021, the platform is still in an early stage of launch.BarnBridge is a project that expands the functionality of DeFi to make it more flexible and efficient. By tokenizing market fluctuations and exposure to risks, it can reduce volatility for conservative investors or increase it for daytraders. BarnBridge enables traditional risk management tools and fixed income instruments on the DeFi market. The main focus is dividing cryptocurrency risks into tranches so market participants, depending on their risk profile, can invest in different products or assets.”

