Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Direct Digital Trading Down 18.6 %
Direct Digital stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Digital (DRCT)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.