Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Trading Down 18.6 %

Direct Digital stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direct Digital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.