Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.76.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.