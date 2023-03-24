Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,172 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.71. 169,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,653. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

