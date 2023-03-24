Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 378,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,693. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

