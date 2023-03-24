BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 254,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 197,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

BEST Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

