Beta Finance Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0906 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

