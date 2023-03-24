Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 2,724,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,293,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

Bidstack Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.58.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

