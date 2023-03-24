Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 5.3 %

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

About Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at $5,033,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.