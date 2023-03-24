Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.
BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 5.3 %
Biomea Fusion stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
