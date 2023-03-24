Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.56

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 254596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

