Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $545.17 billion and approximately $30.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $28,207.65 on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00448483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00130252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,326,950 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

