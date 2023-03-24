Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $545.17 billion and approximately $30.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $28,207.65 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.00448483 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00130252 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029612 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,326,950 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
