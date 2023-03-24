Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $122.85 or 0.00451965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $205.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,192.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00132716 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,345,850 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

