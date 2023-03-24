Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $187.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.63 or 0.00455246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,256.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00131965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,345,150 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

