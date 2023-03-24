Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $128,007.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00076228 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00153235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003598 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.