Bitsubishi (BITSU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.02 Billion

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.88 or 0.00361165 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.85 or 0.26250769 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

