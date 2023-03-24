BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $651.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $706.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

