BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $332.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

