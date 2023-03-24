BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

