BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $69.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,811 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.