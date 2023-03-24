BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.