BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ecolab by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.