BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $651.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $706.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

