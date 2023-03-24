Block (NYSE:SQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,510,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 14,818,646 shares.The stock last traded at $59.88 and had previously closed at $61.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

