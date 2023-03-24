Blur 24-Hour Volume Tops $115.14 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002071 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and $115.14 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 416,667,435.69254184 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.59386856 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $193,962,609.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

