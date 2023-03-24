BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $51.71 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BNB has a total market cap of $51.71 billion and $526.88 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $327.53 or 0.01160252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,890,192 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
