BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Shares Up 0.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.36. 37,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 151,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKHY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,474,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

