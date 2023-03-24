Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.
Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.61 on Friday, hitting C$64.17. 350,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,130. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$70.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.02.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
