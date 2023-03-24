Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$0.61 on Friday, hitting C$64.17. 350,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,130. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$70.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.02.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

