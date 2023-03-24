Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

