Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$79.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Bombardier Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

