Bondly Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,581.55 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $134,581.55 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00358573 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.05 or 0.26062350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010179 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

