Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $321,542.91 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 9,098,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

