Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after buying an additional 1,094,455 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 268,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,465. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,781 shares of company stock worth $6,812,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

