Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. 763,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,793. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

