Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $43,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.54. 308,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.