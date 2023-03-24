Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 596,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,368. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

