Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $177,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,677,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $319.23. The stock had a trading volume of 935,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

