Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $12,441,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,440. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.