Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 655 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 694,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,965. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

