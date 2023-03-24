Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 415440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

