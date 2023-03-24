Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 415440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
