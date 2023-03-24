Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19. 293,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 433,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
