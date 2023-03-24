Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $63.16 and last traded at $63.01. 129,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 195,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 483,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

