Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $63.16 and last traded at $63.01. 129,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 195,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
