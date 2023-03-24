Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 634,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.