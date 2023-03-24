Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) PT at $118.70

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,526,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

