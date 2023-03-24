Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $20.29

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.