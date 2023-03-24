Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $68.43

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.43.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

