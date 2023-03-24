Brokerages Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $20.90

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities cut their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

